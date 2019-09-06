Brazos County Sheriff warns of phone scam

Local law enforcement is warning the community about another scam making the rounds.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says they've been getting multiple reports from citizens who have received phone calls from individuals claiming to be with The Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the victims are told they have outstanding warrants, and they will be arrested if they don't pay a fee.

The con artists are also using warrant numbers to make the scheme seem more legitimate.

The victims are told to make the payments with a pre-loaded debit card, credit card, or to purchase a "MoneyPak" from Green Dot.

Officials say the scammer may even offer to meet the victim at the Sheriff's Office in an attempt to gain trust, some may also use special technology to alter the caller ID so it looks like a government or a law enforcement agency is actually calling.

Law enforcement says they will never do the following:

-Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about debts owed without first having mailed you a notice

-Demand that you pay debts without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed

-Require you to use a specific payment method for your debts, such as with a prepaid debit card

-Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone

