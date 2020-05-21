Brazos County Tax Office adding title transfer services

You can now transfer your vehicle title at the Brazos County Tax Office as services continue to expand statewide.

Only four people will be allowed inside at a time, two at the windows and two waiting in the lobby.

The services will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. All title documents have to be filled out before you can enter the lobby.

You are encouraged to call the tax office at (979) 775-9930 to make sure you have the right paperwork filled out before you go.

Requirements to transfer titles are still extended for 60 days beyond the end of the disaster notice, so there will not be a penalty if you wait.

All other services can be handled over the internet, through the mail, using the night drop box in lane one of the tax office, and through the drive-thru windows.