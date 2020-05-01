Brazos County Tax Office opens drive-thru windows for expanded service

Some services will be expanded at the Brazos County Tax Office now that the shelter-in-place order has expired.

Starting Friday, May 1, drive-thru windows will open so people can take care of things like vehicle registration renewals, disabled parking placards, some permits, and property tax payments.

Tax office officials say the number of transactions that can be processed per customer is limited, so call ahead if you need to process several items.

The drive-thru hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the Kristeen Roe, Brazos County Tax Assessor/Collector, the statewide disaster declaration continues to provide an extension for title transfers, vehicle registrations and disabled parking placards until 60 days beyond the declaration.

Roe says the only type of transaction the Brazos County Tax Office is able to process is title transfers between people. She says every other transaction with the tax office can be handled online, through the mail or by dropping off paperwork in the drop safe in Lane One of the tax office.

Customers should expect long lines and wait times and are urged to call ahead to verify the best option for the transaction they need.

You can call 979-775-9930 or visit their website Click here for Brazos County Tax Office.

