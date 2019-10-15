Brazos County mailed out 115,000 tax bills on Tuesday to property owners

Starting Tuesday, the Brazos County Tax Office will be mailing out 115,000 property tax bills.

Brazos County property owners will be receiving the bills in the coming weeks.

Tax Assessor-Collector Kristeen Roe encourages property owners to check their statements to ensure that they have received notifications on all properties they own.

The first deadline for property taxes is due January 31, unless you opt-out for a different payment plan. Another option is the split payment plan. This option allows you to pay two equal installments, where the first one is due on or before November 30, and the second payment is due either before or on June 30.

Roe urges people to reach out if they run into any issues.

“Please call us and ask what the best thing to do is if you’re running into any problems. We are here to help,” said Roe.

There are many ways to pay other than in person, including online, e-checks, Pay-Pal, and more.

You can reach out to the Brazos County Tax Office at (979)775-9930 or visit their website.