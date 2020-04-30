Brazos County, Texas A&M launch volunteer portal for healthcare workers

As our community continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, Brazos County is asking healthcare workers to consider volunteering their time.

Active and retired healthcare professionals, as well as medical and nursing students, are asked to volunteer through a clinical provider registration portal in the event additional frontline workers are needed as part of COVID-19 response efforts. Healthcare workers will then be contacted by an employer to discuss how they can assist the community.

The request for volunteers stressed that preventative measures have been effective in preserving our local healthcare infrastructure but emphasized the need to prepare for the future.

Volunteer healthcare professionals may be called upon to perform patient care in an ICU, ER or medical floor, or may provide ancillary support services like employee screenings or observing appropriate PPE use. Volunteer student professionals may be called upon to perform non-invasive and non-sterile treatments under the supervision of a registered nurse, collect and document data, or assist and transport patients.