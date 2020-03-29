Brazos County Youth Livestock Association hosting online auction

More than 300 students were scheduled to show their animals at the Brazos County Youth Live Stock Show this weekend, but the COVID-19 outbreak caused organizers to cancel the event.

Instead, they're holding an online auction to support the 4-H and FFA youth who worked hard for the event.

"It's very important because these kids have spent a lot of time, a lot of money, some of them started a year ago even with their projects. They have a lot of time and money invested in it and we want to try to recoup some of those costs for the kids," said Barry Bouse, the Brazos County Youth Livestock Association President.

The sale started at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 28th and will end on Monday, March 30th at 8 p.m.

