Brazos County Youth Livestock Show canceled due to Coronavirus concerns

The 2020 Brazos County Youth Livestock Show is canceled.

The Brazos County Youth Livestock Association Board of Directors decided Tuesday evening to cancel the show in its entirety. In a release, the directors felt they should "adhere to the CDC recommendations of no social gathering larger than 50 people."

The show has had events over the month of March but would have kicked off in earnest on March 21. A bulk of the show would have taken place between March 24-28.

"This is not a decision that came lightly to the organizers, but our concern for the health and safety of our participants are our highest priority during this unprecedented time," the board wrote.

The organization will now turn its attention to fundraising for the participants. They plan to offer resale opportunities for exhibitors. More information will be shared with participants in the coming days.