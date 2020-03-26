Brazos County announces 7 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 28

In a news release Thursday, Brazos County said seven additional positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified. This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 28.

Those cases include an additional hospitalization. Brazos County's first case requiring hospitalization was announced Tuesday.

KBTX has reached out for additional information on all 28 cases, including age ranges and genders and is working with the health district to share that information as soon as it is made available.

A total of 35 known cases throughout the Brazos Valley have been reported to KBTX, including additional cases in Grimes, Milam, Robertson, Walker, and Washington counties.

The Brazos County Health District plans to address the media again on Monday, March 30.