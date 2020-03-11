Brazos County authorities confirm no cases of coronavirus in Bryan-College Station

Authorities in Brazos County on Wednesday provided an update on its monitoring of the coronavirus in Texas.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said in a news conference that the Bryan-College Station area still has zero confirmed cases of the virus.

Sullivan said citizens should still practice common sense health practices and people who are elderly and have underlying medical conditions should avoid large gatherings and travel.

Currently, in Texas, there are 21 confirmed coronavirus cases. The closest confirmed case is in Montgomery County.

This is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas:

Harris County: 7

Fort Bend County: 6

Collin County: 3

Dallas County: 2

Gray County: 1

Montgomery County: 1

Tarrant County: 1

"With our enhanced testing capabilities in Texas, we do expect to see more cases confirmed," said Dr. Sullivan. "We do have limits on the testing, however, because of the demand."

Authorities are hosting day-to-day briefings on the virus, where it's being tracked, and how to respond locally to the situation including the status of high-profile events and school events, said Sullivan.

The Brazos County Health Department said it plans to host weekly news conferences to provide updates to the situation.

