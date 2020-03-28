SATURDAY UPDATE: New COVID-19 cases reported in area counties

Burleson County has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 bringing the total number of people confirmed to be carriers of the virus to 50 in counties across the Brazos Valley.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services agency, five additional cases have been confirmed in Brazos County; bringing the total to 36 in Brazos County.

Roberston County is also listed as having a second case confirmed, according to the state.

No specific details were immediately available for any of the new cases reported on Saturday.

Responding to Burleson County's first confirmed case, County Judge Keith Schroeder said residents should continue their vigilant efforts to avoid an executive order or a shelter in place order.

"We believe that by every resident doing their part we will establish a framework in which we can all be successful in not only fighting the virus but in keeping people employed," said Judge Schroeder.

Shelter-in-place orders remain in effect for Brazos, Robertson, and Milam Counties.

Click here for a list of area counties with confirmed cases.

Washington County has five confirmed cases. Milam and Grimes Counties continue to report only two.

The state has Walker County's count at three but KBTX has verified with local authorities that number is the result of a data error and only two cases remain confirmed.

The Brazos County Health District plans to address the media again on Monday, March 30. KBTX will carry that press conference live on-air and online.

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 2,000 cases had been reported confirmed across Texas along with 27 deaths.