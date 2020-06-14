Advertisement

Brazos County confirms 22 new cases of COVID-19

(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT
The Brazos County Health District confirmed 22 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The Brazos County active COVID-19 case count now sits at 504. This is the first day Brazos County has reported more than 500 active cases of the virus. The health district says 273 people have recovered from the virus.

Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 is still at 25.

A total of 803 cases have been confirmed since testing began in the county.

There are currently 16 people hospitalized with one person discharged in the past 24 hours.

There have been 10,459 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District's next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 96

77802 - 62

77803 - 273

77806- 1

77807 - 77

77808 - 38

77840 - 90

77841- 1

77845 - 162

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77868 - 2

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

Unknown - 1

Check the related links section for a complete breakdown of information from the Brazos County Health District.

