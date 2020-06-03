Brazos County declares disaster following hail storms

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters signed a disaster declaration after last week's hail storms to help with emergency funding for repairs to county property ahead of a possible hurricane.

Several buildings owned by the county suffered significant roof damage during the storms, including the county jail, juvenile detention center, health district.

“With an approaching tropical depression, and the possibility of more potentially damaging storms, it’s necessary that we move quickly to protect the interior of these buildings from sustaining any more damage,” Judge Peters said in a statement.

The declaration lasts for seven days unless officials decide to extend it.