Brazos County emergency management says cause of blast at wellsite unknown

The investigation continues into what caused tanks to explode at an oil field site in Brazos County early Saturday morning.

That blast was heard and felt miles away including some neighboring counties.

Chesapeake Energy owns the site and is trying to figure out what went wrong.

Images obtained by News 3 show two tanks damaged with lids blown off.

Michelle Meade at the Brazos County Community Emergency Operations Center said the tanks were empty but they believe fumes may have built up.

What happened though is still a mystery because there wasn't lightning or a known ignition source.

"In talking to the officials out there on Saturday, they do not know what had happened, what has happened and they will be investigating obviously to see if they can determine what the cause was," said Meade, who is the Brazos County Emergency Management Coordinator.

There were no injuries or a fire in that blast.