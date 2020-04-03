Brazos County extends shelter-in-place order to April 30

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters is extending the shelter-in-place order until April 30.

The revised order lines up with the executive order Governor Greg Abbott released on March 31.

You can read the revised order by clicking here.

The Brazos County order lists businesses that are considered essential. There is also a mechanism for businesses to request essential status.

If a business wants to be considered essential, they can email EssentialServices@tdem.texas.gov or visit www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices.