Brazos County health officials: We haven't hit COVID-19 peak yet

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said the rise in new positive cases in the county isn't from an increase in testing, but from community spread.

At Monday's press conference, Dr. Sullivan repeated his warning: the virus is here.

278 people have contracted the virus. 140 people are still considered to have active cases.

Sullivan was joined by several members of the Hispanic community, including KBTX's Karla Castillo. The group spoke in Spanish at times, relaying the same information that Sullivan and other officials have been sharing. Monday's press conference was the first bilingual update provided by officials.

Health officials say that the Hispanic community in Brazos County is being hit harder by this virus right now. They attribute this spike in cases to "familial clusters", or large families with many members that are still working. Sullivan said officials are getting better at testing around those small groups and are better able to identify where the spread comes from.

Dr. Sullivan stressed that the county hasn't hit its peak in COVID-19 cases yet. Officials have been working with Texas A&M University to develop a local model to predict the virus' behavior. Sullivan said the model has so far been close to what they are seeing now. He added that the next five to seven days are going to be important. Sullivan said the model has the data from when everyone was staying at home. Now, it will begin to take into account people leaving their homes and businesses reopening.

"Regardless of what models tell us, we know the virus is here," said Sullivan.

When asked if he was concerned with the recent increase in cases, Dr. Sullivan said the community must do what it takes to stay safe.

"The state is reopening, that's happening," said Sullivan.

Sullivan said if you are concerned that businesses aren't abiding by the guidelines set forth from the governor you can "vote with your feet." He said to avoid those places if you don't feel comfortable and stressed the importance of working as a community to promote best practices.

"Just because we are reopening doesn't mean the virus has left," Sullivan said.