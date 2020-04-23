Brazos County health officials provide Thursday afternoon update

Local health officials on Thursday said they were concerned about the reopening of non-essential businesses but also acknowledge it could be done successfully if it's done slowly, safely, and strategically.

Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County's alternate health authority, said a bump in cases is anticipated as more businesses open, but he says that the key to preventing a widespread outbreak will be ongoing testing.

"If we're going to start opening up and interacting more frequently as a society, we need to make sure we're able to identify and isolate those individuals who test positive and track their close contacts," said Dr. Sullivan. "No one has done this before, so there are going to be many questions during this process because there will be confusion. We'll have to do this step-by-step and arm-in-arm."

Hospitals and healthcare facilities in Brazos County are also developing plans to ease restrictions on services and no-visitor policies, but they stress that the process will be slow.

"We must go slow in order to go fast," said Dr. William Rayburn, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Health.

Area hospitals say precautionary orders that were put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community have now resulted in a troubling trend of patients showing up in emergency rooms with other illnesses.

"We're finding patients showing up later and sicker because they don't want to engage healthcare or they're afraid to leave their homes," said Dr. Kia Parsi, chief medical officer of CHI St. Joseph Health.

Both hospitals are urging anyone with critical or life-threatening issues to go to an emergency room.

Officials also discussed face masks, current cases, and testing capabilities during Thursday's briefing. If you want to watch it click here.

