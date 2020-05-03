No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County on Sunday

The Brazos County Health District on Sunday said no new cases of the virus have been confirmed since Saturday's report.

According to the latest report, here were no new test results received by the health department from Saturday to Sunday.

The number of active cases remains at 77 with 115 confirmed recoveries.

Here are other updated numbers released:

Number of current hospitalizations: 4

Daily number discharged from hospitals: 0

Total number of deaths: 16

Total number of cases (including recovered and deaths): 208

Total number of COVID-19 tests performed: 3,805

For additional demographics provided by the health department click here.

The Brazos County Health District's next media briefing is Monday at 4:30 p.m. You can see it live on KBTX or on the KBTX Media Facebook page.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also announced on Sunday that the number of Texans who have recovered from the virus now exceeds the number of active COVID-19 cases for the past two days.

For statewide data click here.