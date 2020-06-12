Brazos County health officials report 11 new cases of COVID-19

The Brazos County Health District confirmed 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The Brazos County active COVID-19 case count now sits at 424. The health district says 273 people have recovered from the virus.

Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

A total of 721 cases confirmed since testing began in the county.

There are currently 20 people hospitalized with two people discharged in the past 24 hours.

There have been 10,415 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District's next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 15 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 86

77802 - 54

77803 - 254

77807 - 74

77808 - 37

77840 - 76

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 139

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - 1

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

