Brazos County health officials report 13th death, 6 additional cases

The 13th death due to the COVID-19 virus has been reported by Brazos County health officials. The patient was a hospitalized male in his 60's. No additional details have been released at this time.

Six new cases were also reported bringing the total number of cases to 149. 103 of them are active cases with 33 individuals who have recovered from the respiratory illness.

At this time, 2,386 tests have been administered in the county. Dr. Sullivan spoke that the number does include any individuals who have received multiple tests but are primarily individuals who have only been tested once.

