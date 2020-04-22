Brazos County health officials report 4 new cases, no new deaths

On Wednesday, Brazos County health officials have reported 4 new cases bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 177.

Only 101 of the cases are active at this time. Of those cases, 60 have recovered and 11 cases are currently hospitalized due to the respiratory virus.

A recovered case is an individual that has been fever-free for 72 hours without medications and has been seven days after the first signs of the virus.

A total of 3,084 tests have been administered.

To view current numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley and to view an interactive map of Texas, click here.

The next press conference with the Brazos County Health District is scheduled for Thursday, Apr. 23 at 4:30 p.m. It will be streamed live on-air, on KBTX.com and on our Facebook page.

