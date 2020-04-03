Brazos County health officials say social distancing is working

The Brazos County Health District on Thursday provided an update on local efforts to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Officials earlier in the day reported five new positive cases bringing the total to 68 for Brazos County and four deaths at an assisted living center are being linked to the virus.

Citing patient privacy concerns, the health department has declined to distribute any specific information about those cases except for age and gender demographics.

The deceased include a woman in her 90s, two women in their 80s, and a man in his 80s.

KBTX has independently confirmed they all resided at The Waterford at College Station where other residents and staff members have also tested positive in the last week.

Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County Alternate Health Care Authority, said three COVID-19 patients have fully recovered from the virus. A patient is considered recovered if at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and three days without fever.

Dr. Sullivan said it's still unclear if patients are immune once they've had it.

Click here for a list of FAQs about the virus.

Representatives from two area hospitals were present at the news briefing on Thursday and said local hospitals and care centers have enough beds and ventilators right now, but authorities are concerned that numbers could peak in the coming weeks.

Dr. Sullivan says new modeling shows without social distancing, the number of positive cases in Brazos County by May 20 could exceed 40,000, with more than 2,000 needing hospitalization.

"That's far beyond our capacity," Dr. Sullivan said.

Baylor Scott and White Health said its hospital in College Station was at half capacity on Thursday afternoon and had seven patients hospitalized with the virus.

CHI St. Joseph Health said it's Bryan hospital was at 60% capacity and its College Station location was less than that.

"We also have a very high attack rate," Dr. Sullivan said in the briefing.

"When we look at our infection rates, and I'll remind you an infection rate is how many cases we have per our population and we break this down to standardize it a rate of a population of 10,000, the Brazos County with 68 cases has an attack rate of 3.09. That is higher than the state of Texas, which is at 1.6," said Dr. Sullivan.

Travis County (Austin) has an attack rate of 2.45 and Harris County (Houston) is 1.80. Dallas County is 2.79.

"The only way this will go down is social distancing and it's critical we do so," said Dr. Sullivan.

County and municipal leaders were also in attendance and echoed the need for citizens to continue practicing social distancing.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney confirmed a group has been formed to help determine the best way to ease the community back into its normal routine when the time is right.

"We will develop a procedure so we can come out of this pandemic at a safe pace with safe procedures," said Mayor Mooney.