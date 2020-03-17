Brazos County health officials update public after first confirmed COVID-19 case

The Brazos Valley Health District spoke to the media following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Brazos Valley.

This morning, the first COVID-19 case was confirmed. The patient is in her 20s and is not affiliated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College. She has previously travelled to Spain and self-isolated since her return. She has had close contact with three people in the Brazos Valley. They have been notified and are under observation and self-isolating.

Dr. Seth Sullivan said the Brazos Valley Health District is currently conducting investigations to contain and mitigate the spread.

The effect this case has for our community is the same as before. Dr. Sullivan advised continuing the practices and guidelines previously put out locally and federally.

- Maintain social distancing

- Stay home if you are sick

- Work from home is possible

- Wash your hands

- Avaid touching your face

- Cover your cough

Testing within the Brazos Valley has been a common question from the public. Dr. Sullivan said lab testing is limited and will continue to be limited. Testing will be reserved for high-risk patients; individuals of advanced age or have compromising medical conditions. Those individuals have a more severe outcome from COVID-19.

For individuals of low-risk but are experiencing mild or severe symptoms such as upper respiratory symptoms, a cough, a low-grade fever and other flu-like symptoms, seek care by calling a doctor or calling 211, a state-mandated hotline of the Texas Health and Human Services.

If you have compatible symptoms of COVID-19, consider yourself positive. It is better to assume that we have COVID-19 and take precautions said Dr. Sullivan.