Brazos County home a total loss after house fire rekindled

A Kurten home is a total loss after a late-night fire was rekindled early Tuesday morning.

Brazos County and College Station fire crews responded to the blaze in the 12600 block of E State Hwy 21.

We're told the home caught fire at around 9:36 Monday night and reignited just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There were people in the home when it initially caught fire, but they were able to escape uninjured. Red Cross is taking care of the family.

Business 21 is currently shut down in both directions as crews work to fully extinguish the fire.