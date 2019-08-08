Brazos County homeowner wants county to fix road dust problems

Mary Mize wants Brazos County to fix their messy road.

She says dust is a big problem during drier months. Not many cars travel down Mize Road. The road between FM 1179 and Grassbur Road is not even a mile long. When cars do come by, Mize has a front-row seat.

"Well, there is a wall of dust every time a vehicle goes by. And the breeze is out of the south it throws it back and it drifts across the yard and some of it gets into the house," she explained.

The 80-year-old's home is only about 60 feet from the road. She wishes they'd built their house farther away.

"We would love the county to work with us on this problem and I do contact them quite often about it," she said.

The county did treat the road for dust in the past. Brazos County Commissioner Sammy Catalena told KBTX that became cost-prohibitive and wouldn't keep the dust down for long.

"To be honest with you we have not come up with a good way to fix, fix the dust other than just rain or pavement," said Catalena.

He said the road is not a priority for several reasons. It only has a few homes on it and they don't have the extra right of way.

"You're talking about a million dollars a mile to pave the road by the time you get the right of way. You've got to have the right of way because you've got to have the ditches where it'll drain, Move the utilities, move the fences," said Catalena. "We're doing everything that we can do right now," he said.

"We even offered to pave the road ourselves one year and we would be responsible for where our property line," said Mize. They said we could not do that. We were not allowed to do that. So we are sort of stuck," she said.

"We’re just trying to do whatever we can to help everybody out. And it just takes money," said Catalena.

Brazos County maintains nearly 470 miles of road. The County Engineer told KBTX Thursday they plan to improve that road in the next five years with pavement. They've recently started looking at acquiring the right of way.

Commissioner Catalena said he's worried they will have less money to work with after property tax reform was approved in Austin capping property tax revenue.