Brazos County hospitalizations up again after seven new COVID-19 cases reported

The Brazos County Health District reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

That brings to active cases to 275. They reported 183 people have recovered from the virus. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms. The total number of cases is now 477.

There are currently 12 people hospitalized. That's an increase of two from Friday, with no additional discharges. That marks the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of April.

A total of 7,968 tests have been reported.

Cases broken down by zip code are as follows:

77801 - 49

77802 - 33

77803 – 150

77807 – 59

77808 – 21

77840 – 54

77843 – No cases reported at this time

77845 – 111

77862 – No cases reported at this time

77866 – No cases reported at this time

77881 – No cases reported at this time

The next BCHD press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 1 at 4:30 p.m. Watch the livestream on the KBTX Media Facebook page, live on KBTX, and on KBTX.com.