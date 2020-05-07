Brazos County hosts mobile COVID-19 testing center

169 people were tested for the coronavirus at the Brazos County Expo Thursday, according to officials.

The Expo hosted the drive-thru testing site.

Brazos County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Stewart acknowledged that the virus has been more concerning.

“I live in a neighborhood where I’m around a lot of older people and they’re all very concerned. They’re all very nervous,” said Stewart.

He emphasized that the results of Thursday's tests would be helpful in deciding the next steps for our community. He also said people should not relax things like social distancing.

“As I observe going in the grocery store, and these other places, people have forgotten that it’s best to just get what you need and get out. It’s turned back into a social event,” said Stewart.

Blinn College Assistant Police Chief Jennifer Taylor was helping with security at the testing site. She encouraged people to take advantage of these testing centers.

“There’s a lot of free testing. Don’t think that you have to stay home if you don’t have the funds to pay for it, and if you don’t have insurance, there’s free testing out there,” said Taylor.

