Brazos County issues burn ban

The Brazos County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban for the next 90 days.

Several months of well above average rainfall coupled with mainly dry weather in July and the beginning of August is contributing to an abundance of drying fuels across the area.

Other counties that have issued a burn ban as of Tuesday are in the image above.

A burn ban means outdoor burning is prohibited.

Some spotty relief may come in the next week as high pressure relaxes and a daily, isolated afternoon rain chance returns.