Brazos County issues shelter-in-place order: here's what that means

In a united and unprecedented move, a shelter-in-place has been ordered for Brazos County, including the cities of Bryan and College Station.

Officials announced the order during a news briefing Monday afternoon from the Brazos County Health District.

"This order came about because one thing we cannot afford is complacency. Everyone has to take this virus seriously. If we don't we will be faced with the same dilemma and the same loss of life as in other countries and cities," said Mayor Karl Mooney.

The 8-page shelter-in-place order goes into effect at 9:00 p.m. tomorrow. Mayor Nelson said the need is immediate so if you can start now, start now.Click here to read the shelter-in-place order.

As of Monday afternoon, Brazos County has recorded 12 positive cases of COVID-19 including at least two community spread cases.

WHAT DOES SHELTER IN PLACE MEAN?

A shelter-in-place is NOT a lockdown. It's an order that citizens conduct only essential business and activities until the spread of COVID-19 is contained.

If you have already been following CDC guidelines and the orders from the state of Texas, then it's likely little will change for you as a result of this new order.

The idea behind a shelter-in-place is to reduce unnecessary interaction between individuals and groups of people.

Brazos County's shelter-in-place does not include a curfew.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

You can still go outside and walk, run, ride a bicycle and exercise. You are strongly encouraged to keep a minimum distance of at least six feet between you and others around you.

You can use essential services and businesses like the grocery store, pharmacy, healthcare facilities, and convenience stores. Essential services may also include auto shops, hardware stores, banks, gas stations, laundromats, dry cleaners, and child care facilities. These are all examples but not a complete list of essential businesses.

Looking for guidance on what could be considered essential? Click here.

Remember to keep a safe distance between you and others at these locations.

You can still go to restaurants for take-out, drive-thru, curbside services, and deliveries.

You can still care for a family member or friend.

You can still go to medical appointments after checking with your healthcare provider first.

WHAT YOU SHALL NOT DO

Do not go to work unless you are providing an essential service. Work at home if you can.

Do not visit friends and family if there is no urgent need or reason to do so.

Do not get closer than six feet away from others when you go out.

Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people.

Do not visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, or other residential care facilities.

MORE INFORMATION

If you need assistance or have questions, you are encouraged to call 2-1-1.

2-1-1 may not be able to answer specifics about the shelter-in-place, but they can help with other necessities and resources.

By dialing 2-1-1, callers can receive information regarding community and social services, such as food pantries, emergency shelter, rent assistance, utility bill assistance, child care and senior services.

OTHER TEXAS COMMUNITIES SHELTER-IN-PLACE

Dallas County and McLennan Counties have also passed similar orders of a shelter-in-place. This includes the cities of Waco and Dallas.

The cities of Austin, San Antonio and Houston are considering similar restrictions.