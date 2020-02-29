Brazos County man accused of keeping woman captive inside home, assaulting her

A Brazos County man is accused of restraining a woman at his house and assaulting her while she was tied up with an extension cord.

The details of the accusations are laid out in a probable cause affidavit released on Saturday.

It says Terry Hebb, 40, was arrested Friday and charged with Unlawful Restraint and Assault Family Violence-Impeding Breathe.

The woman was found Friday afternoon after she flagged down firefighters who were in the area of West OSR near Homola and told them she had been held captive inside Hebb's home on West OSR.

At the hospital, the woman told investigators that she tried to leave Hebb's home on Thursday, but she was assaulted and then her ankles were tied together with an extension cord.

She also said Hebb jumped on her stomach then tried to strangle her neck with his hands. She also said she was picked up by Hebb and slammed on her back.

According to the arrest report, the woman had injuries that were consistent with her story.

Hebb remains in the county jail Saturday with bonds set at $4,000.