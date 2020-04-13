Brazos County officials consider delaying changes to property tax payment

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says he's willing to amend a vote that ended the option for property owners to pay their property tax payments in two installments.

"Even if the court pushes it off for another year they'll still be responsible for having to pay by January 31st," said Peters.

The original vote to end the split property tax payment option came last week and left many property owners upset. Mike Lee lives in College Station and owns a small business.

"My business is struggling. I know there's a lot of other business owners out there that are really hurting right now," said Lee.

Judge Peters says the decision was made because of Senate Bill 2, which was passed last year. The bill includes a mandatory election if local governments increase taxes over a 3.5 percent cap on local property taxes.

"Nobody believes that there's going to be enough time to do all the recalculation, print the notices, send the notices out to the taxpayers and give them the opportunity to make that November 30 deadline," said Peters.

Peters says he will put an item on the next Tuesday's agenda to delay the start of this decision.

This does not affect those that qualify for making property tax payments on a quarterly basis.

