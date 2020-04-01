Bryan and College Station mayors push for residents to continue distancing

The mayors of Bryan and College Station want to remind people that although you are allowed to be out for essential activities, it's important to continue to follow the guidelines that pertain to shelter in place.

"We're doing a really good job. We're just harping on it because every time you avoid an exposure it makes that number go lower and we know the consequences of that are so good," said Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan.

"This isn't a penalty. This is a method to make sure as many of us stay healthy as possible so we don't see a steep spike in the number of folks that are infected that are hospitals can't handle," said Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station.

The College Station police department says it has received 90 calls pertaining to the shelter in place order. Some of those calls we're questions about it and others were complaints of people gathering at homes, pools, and basketball courts.