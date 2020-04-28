Brazos County property valuations up for 2020 tax year

Brazos County property owners are getting their newest appraisal valuations.

The first round of them went out this month.

We've heard from some residents concerned about their appraisals going up significantly while others haven't seen a huge change.

Brazos Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Mark Price said overall valuations are up about 5%. We asked him if the economic downturn would impact the values and what you'll owe in property tax.

"We're required to value property as of Jan. 1. There are no provisions in the tax code to deal with a situation like we have now. Any impact on values in Brazos County from the COVID-19 will be reflected in the 2021 values," said Price.

Price said the property tax generated from appraisal values is critically important to local governments as they see a slump in sales taxes.

The appraisal district office is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak but you can contact them online or by phone if you have questions. You can find a link to there website in the related links section.