Brazos County rancher records 100"+ of rain in back-to-back years

2018 was known for the flooding it brought to parts of the Brazos Valley.

Local rancher, Robert James Jr., lives in the northeast corner of Brazos County. Nestled up against the Navasota River, James received 110" of rain two years ago.

James keeps a log of rainfall based on two separate Producers COOP rain gauges on his property. For the second year in a row, 100"+ of rain fell in those gauges.

By the end of 2019, the north gauge collected 108.88" of rain, while the south gauge checked in at 105.76".

For perspective, Easterwood Airport settled up at 36.29" of rain in 2019. On average, rainfall is expected around 40.06" in a calendar year.

You can check out the monthly rainfall totals in the attached spreadsheet in the related documents section.

One of the more interesting notes about this deluge of rain, 60" of it fell between April and June. Those three months of severe weather and flooding brought 20" more than what is considered average for the year.

While the Brazos Valley stepped into summer with leftover flood issues from the spring, 2019 ended with a major rainfall deficit area-wide. Moderate drought is in place for much of the area at the beginning of 2020.