No new COVID-19 cases, one new hospitalization in Brazos County

On Monday, Brazos County health officials reported only one new hospitalization. They said there were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths tied to the virus.

The total number of hospitalized cases rises to seven.

There are 182 total confirmed positive cases in the county. There are 82 active cases. 84 patients have recovered.

A recovered case is an individual that has been fever-free for 72 hours without medications and has been seven days after the first signs of the virus.

A total of 3,362 tests have been administered.

Cases separated by zip code are as follows:

77801 - 13 cases

77802 - 15 cases

77803 - 30 cases

77807 - 12 cases

77808 - 6 cases

77840 - 33 cases

77845 - 73 cases

No cases have been reported in zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866 and 77881.

To view current numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley and to view an interactive map of Texas, click here.

The next press conference with the Brazos County Health District is scheduled for Monday, April 27 at 4:30 p.m. It will be streamed live on-air, on KBTX.com, and on our Facebook page.