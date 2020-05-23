Brazos County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

The Brazos County Health District reported its largest single-day increase with 53 new cases. It also reported the 19th death in the county. A woman in her 80's passed away while hospitalized.

A large portion of the new cases came from testing Tuesday at the Parc at Traditions senior living facility. A total of 45 people at the facility tested positive, including 34 residents and 11 staff members. You can read more about those cases here.

Health officials say there are now a total of 436 cases in the county. Of those, 246 are active and 171 are recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

There are currently four people hospitalized, one additional person has been discharged, and 6,942 tests have been performed. That's a reported increase of 159 from Friday's numbers.

The next press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will broadcast that conference live on television and stream in on their website and Facebook page.

Here is a break down of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 47

77802 - 32

77803 - 129

77807 - 56

77808 - 17

77840 - 49

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 106

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.