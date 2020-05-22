Brazos County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, one new recovery

The Brazos County Health District reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, bringing the total cases to 383.

According to health officials, there are currently 194 active cases and 171 recovered. That marks one additional recovered case since Thursday. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

There are currently five people hospitalized and 6,783 tests have been performed.

The next press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will broadcast that conference live on television and stream in on their website and Facebook page.

Here is a break down of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 45

77802 - 31

77803 - 121

77807 - 20

77808 - 16

77840 - 47

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 103

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

Click the link in the Documents section of this article to view more the health district's report.