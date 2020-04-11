Brazos County reports 10th death, 18 new cases

The Brazos County Health District is reporting the 10th death from COVID-19 and 18 new cases.

The woman who died was in her 70s and was in the hospital.

There are now 134 confirmed cases in Brazos County. Officials say 27 people have recovered. Ten people are currently in the hospital, and one has been discharged since their last report Friday morning.

Brazos County health officials define recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

A total of 82 percent of the cases are now attributed to community spread.

Health officials say 2,171 tests have been performed in Brazos County.

Another press conference with the officials is scheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will continue to carry it online and our Facebook livestream.