Brazos County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

The Brazos County Health District reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 243.

According to the health district, there are 107 active cases and 119 recovered. That marks one additional recovery since Wednesday. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of deaths is still 17. There have been 4,020 tests performed and there are currently six hospitalizations due to the virus.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will air that conference live on television, our website, and social media platforms.