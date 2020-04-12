Brazos County reports 11th death linked to COVID-19

Brazos County health officials on Sunday said another person who contracted COVID-19 has passed away.

It's unknown if the person had underlying health conditions or if the coronavirus was the cause of death. The health department only said she was in her 80s and was hospitalized when she passed away.

Currently, Brazos County ranks in the top 10 counties in the state for the highest number of fatalities linked to the virus.

Six new cases were also confirmed on Easter Sunday bringing the total number of active cases to 102 for Brazos County. The total number of cases overall is now 140.

The health department says 27 patients have fully recovered and ten remain in the hospital at this time. More than 2,187 tests have been performed.

Click here for additional demographic information related to the cases in Brazos County.

The next scheduled news conference is Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. You can watch it on KBTX.com, the KBTX Media Facebook page or on KBTX.

Click here to see the current number of cases across the state of Texas.