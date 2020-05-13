Brazos County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, total surpasses 300

On May 13, the Brazos County Health District reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The total confirmed cases in Brazos County now sits at 301. Of those cases, 161 are considered active with 122 residents having recovered from the virus.

Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication, and it has been 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

The number of deaths remains at 18, and 5 people are currently hospitalized with the diagnosis.

The total number of tests performed in the county is 4,703.

The next BCHD next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m.

