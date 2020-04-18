Brazos County reports 16th COVID-19 related death

Brazos County health officials have reported the 16th COVID-19 related death in the county. He was a man in his 70s.

There are also an additional 5 positive cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 169.

Of those cases, 50 have recovered. The health district defines as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

The Brazos County Health District says over 80% of the cases were caused by community spread. Those in their 20s continue to be the largest age group affected, making up about 20% of all cases.