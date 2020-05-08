Brazos County reports 18th COVID-19 death, 13 new cases

Brazos County health officials have reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases in the county and the eighteenth death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident was a male in his 60s who was in the hospital.

This marks the fourth day in a row with more than ten new cases in Brazos County.

There have been a total of 256 cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Only 118 of those are considered active. The county has seen 120 recoveries. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

Currently, six people are hospitalized related to COVID-19. One person was discharged from the hospital yesterday.

There have been 4,216 total COVID-19 tests performed in Brazos County.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will air that conference live on television, our website, and social media platforms.