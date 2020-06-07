Brazos County reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

21 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Brazos County.

That brings the total number of positive cases to 626. This follows the second highest single day total of 40 new cases from Saturday.

There are 406 active cases and 198 people are classified as recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

11 people remain in the hospital as of Sunday morning.

The number of deaths in Brazos County due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

The total number of tests performed is 8,865.

The Brazos County Health District's next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 69

77802 - 49

77803 - 208

77807 - 68

77808 - 35

77840 - 65

77843 - No new cases reported at this time.

77845 - 132

77862 - No new cases reported at this time.

77866 - No new cases reported at this time.

77881 - No new cases reported at this time.

