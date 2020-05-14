Brazos County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

On May 14, the Brazos County Health District reported four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. This brings the total number of cases to 305.

Of those 305 confirmed cases of the virus, 144 are considered active cases. BCHD reports that 143 people have recovered from the virus. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

Four COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, and the number of deaths related to the virus remains 18.

BCHD reports that 4,776 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the county to date.

Number of cases by zip code are as follows:

77801 - 34

77802- 21

77803 - 82

77807 - 16

77808 - 13

77840 - 42

77843 - No cases reported

77845 - 97

77862 - No cases reported

77866 - No cases reported

77881 - No cases reported

The next BCHD next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m.

