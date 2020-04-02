Brazos County reports fourth COVID-19 death, three recoveries

A fourth person has now passed away in Brazos County from COVID-19. The Brazos County Health District says she was a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized.

The Waterford at College Station has confirmed to KBTX that the woman was a resident at their facility. All four deaths in Brazos County have been linked to the College Station assisted living center.

The Brazos County Health District reported five additional cases, bringing the total in Brazos County to 68. There are 7 people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Thursday marked the first time the health district has reported recoveries. They say three people are no longer infected with the virus.

A majority of cases are now classified as community spread. The health district says 69 percent of the cases we've seen have been transmitted in the area.

The percentage of younger people with the disease has also continued to go down. People in their teens, 20s, and 30s now make up 48 percent of cases in the county.