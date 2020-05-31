Brazos County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

The Brazos County Health District reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

That brings the active cases to 281. They reported 183 people have recovered from the virus. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms. The total number of cases is now 483.

There are currently 15 people hospitalized. A total of 8,121 tests have been performed in Brazos County.

Cases broken down by zip code are as follows:

77801 - 49

77802 - 35

77803 – 152

77807 – 59

77808 – 21

77840 – 55

77843 – No cases reported at this time

77845 – 112

77862 – No cases reported at this time

77866 – No cases reported at this time

77881 – No cases reported at this time

