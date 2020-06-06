Brazos County reports another day with second-highest total of COVID-19 cases

40 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Brazos County in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

That's the second highest single day total, eclipsing Friday’s spike in cases, but still behind the release of the Parc at Traditions COVID-19 cluster late last month.

There are 385 active cases currently in the county. 198 people are classified as recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed cases in Brazos County now stands at 605.

One person has been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours, making the total number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations seven.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total of deaths at 22.

The total number of tests performed is 8,865.

The Brazos County Health District's next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County.

77801 - 65

77802 - 46

77803 - 199

77807 - 68

77808 - 33

77840 - 64

77843 - No new cases reported at this time.

77845 - 130

77862 - No new cases reported at this time.

77866 - No new cases reported at this time.

77881 - No new cases reported at this time.