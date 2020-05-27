Brazos County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases after several single-digit days

The Brazos County Health District says an additional 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 455.

The health district reports 253 active cases in the county, and 183 recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

There have been 7,454 tests performed. That marks an increase of 369 reported tests since Tuesday. There are currently seven people in hospitalized.

The health district notes that as staff and residents of local, long term care facilities are being tested for COVID-19, they expect an increase in positive cases and the number of tests performed over the next several weeks. This is part of a statewide initiative to increase testing capacity among vulnerable populations.

Local testing capacity has also increased, according to health officials. They expect to see the total number of tests performed to continue to increase.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazos County by zip code:

77801 - 48

77802 - 33

77803 - 138

77807 - 58

77808 - 20

77840 - 49

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 109

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 1 at 4:30 p.m.