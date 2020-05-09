Brazos County reports nine new COVID-19 cases

After four days of double-digit increases, the Brazos County Health District reports there are nine additional cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

There are a total of 265 cases in the county, with 127 of those active. The health district says 120 people have recovered. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms. One additional person has been discharged from the hospital.

There have been 4,349 tests performed.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will air that conference live on television, our website, and social media platforms.