Brazos County health officials report no new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. That leaves the total cases for the county at 181.

There are currently 88 active cases and 77 people have recovered. A total of seven people are in the hospital right now.

Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

Almost half of the total cases are related to clusters in our community.